BP's Horrible Safety Record: It's Got 760 OSHA Fines, Exxon Has Just 1

Want to hear something scary? BP (BP) has been fined by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) 760 times. By contrast, oil giant ExxonMobil (XOM) has been fined only once.

As The Stock Masters say: How is BP even allowed to operate?

Let’s take a look back at BP’s horrid track record, courtesy of ABC News:



Back in 2007, a BP pipeline spilled 200,000 gallons of crude into the Alaskan wilderness. They got hit with $16 million in fines.

“The Justice Department required the company to pay approximately $353 million as part of an agreement to defer prosecution on charges that the company conspired to manipulate the propane gas market.”

In two separate disasters prior to Deepwater Horizon, 30 BP workers were killed and more than 200 have been seriously injured.

“According to the centre for Public Integrity, in the last three years, BP refineries in Ohio and Texas have accounted for 97 per cent of the “egregious, willful” violations handed out by OSHA”

OSHA statistics show BP ran up 760 “egregious, willful” safety violations, while Sunoco and Conoco-Phillips each had eight, Citgo had two and Exxon had one comparable citation.

After examining the facts, we’re inclined to agree that BP probably shouldn’t be operating here in the U.S. considering its horrific safety record.

