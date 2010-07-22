BP Halts Relief Well Drilling To Evacuate For Tropical Storm

In this unusually active storm season, there’s been nothing so bad as to cause more damage at the Maconda Prospect. But we’ve had plenty of delays.



With a 50% chance of a tropical storm hitting within 48 hours, according to WashPo, here comes another one:

With weather conditions deteriorating in the eastern Caribbean, crews on dozens of ships around the blown-out oil well in the Gulf of Mexico were preparing to evacuate Thursday, having stopped work on efforts to finally kill the well and installed a plug to protect the relief well they are building from storm-roughened seas.

BP Senior Vice President Kent Wells said that while boats and crew remain at the Macondo site, work on the relief well was stopped Wednesday to give hundreds of workers time to leave. Evolving plans for an additional effort to seal the well from above were put on hold.

That means no relief well final kill by the weekend.

Based on BP‘s claim that the leak is being contained right now, a several-day delay seems unlikely to cause much damage. Based on Matthew Simmons’ claim that another huge hole in the well is gushing oil, we’re screwed already anyway.

