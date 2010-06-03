Now Fitch And Moody's Have Both Downgraded BP

Update 2: BP has been downgraded to Aa2 by Moody’s, according to The Fly On The Wall.



Update: BP’s debt has been downgraded to AA by Fitch, which is sure to impact CDS prices throughout the day.

We may be talking about an oil leak that is going to last until August in the Gulf of Mexico, but big oil and gas seem to be reducing their worries on the matter.

BP CDS, as well as other giants involved in the Deepwater Horizon project, are noticeably tighter today.

Maybe they know something about the “nuclear option” we don’t?

From CMA Datavision:

Now Check Out The Photos Of BP’s Latest Failure >

