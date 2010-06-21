BP Getting Hammered In London, Spill Costing Company $2 Million Per Hour

Shares of BP will not likely be participating in the broad market rally today.



In London, the company is down about 3%, as investors react to documents showing the leak could hit 100K barrels a day. The company also says that total costs have now hit $2 billion, and are currently running at about $50 million per day, according to Platts, which translates to about $2.1 million per hour.

Photo: Google Finance

