BP Expresses Extreme Confidence About Latest Leak Fix, Says Flow Will Slow To A "Trickle"

Photo: BP

Let’s hope this is true.AP:



A top BP executive says the company expects to be capturing virtually all the oil leaking from the Gulf floor by early next week.

Chief operating officer Doug Suttles told The Associated Press on Tuesday in Gulf Shores, Ala., that the flow should decrease “to a relative trickle” by Monday or Tuesday.

President Barack Obama plans to visit the region the same days.

Suttles says a second pumping ship should improve the process. And he says a new containment cap being built will seal better and reduce leakage.

