BP Dome Fix Fails, As NOAA Predicts Beached Oil All Over The Place Now

Joe Weisenthal

Bad news.

The big dome that was supposed to go over BP’s (BP) Gulf of Mexico undersea oil gusher failed to work. The dome apparently became encrusted with ice-like crystals, rendering it unable to work.

Here’s more bad news. The NOAA’s latest 48-hour projection, prepared this afternoon at 1:00 PM, indicates beached oil all over the place. Each red mark indicates “landfall” so to speak.

oil map

Photo: NOAA

