BP Denies Hayward Decision, But That's Not Stopping Shares From Rallying In London

BP has just put out a short note saying no final decision has been made regarding its management.



Whatever, of course it’s going to say that. We’re still convince Tony Hayward is gone by today or tomorrow, per just about every news outlet in the world.

Investors, too, are already celebrating the post-Hayward era, bidding up shares of BP in London trading.

Photo: Google Finance

