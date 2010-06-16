Market Says BP Has 40% Chance Of Default

Photo: Greenpeace

In case it weren’t screamingly obvious already, the market is seriously concerned about a BP bankruptcy or default.Bloomberg:



Credit investors are pricing in a more than 39 per cent chance BP Plc will default within five years as it tangles with the Obama administration over cleanup costs and claims for the biggest oil spill in U.S. history.

The risk implied by credit-default swaps is up from 7 per cent a month ago, according to CMA DataVision. BP swaps climbed 112 basis points today to a record 618. Investors are demanding 800 basis points more in yield to own BP debt due next year rather than Treasuries.

