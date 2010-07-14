BP Decides To Wait A Few More Days Before Attempting To Close The Well

Remember this morning, when progress toward a crucial test that involved sealing the open pipe was going “just incredibly well“?



Turns out BP was being overly optimistic again. Here’s a 10 PM release:

Following a meeting with Secretary Chu and his team of scientific and industry experts, the National Incident Commander announced that additional analysis of the well testing procedure should be performed before starting the well integrity test. This analysis will be conducted tonight and into tomorrow. Consequently, the well integrity test did not start today.

This sudden dose of caution follows reports from the NYT that closing the pipe could cause more damage to the well. Basically, shutting down the main pressure release could ratchet up pressure on an already fragile seabed.

Don’t miss: Amazing Photos Of People SURFING In The Oil Spill

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.