BP Credit Default Swaps Are Staging A Massive Rally

The market has suddenly become much more confident in the prospects for BP, as shown by an enormous rally in the company’s credit default swaps (CDS). BP’s CDS spread dropped nearly 20% to just under 462 basis points according to CMA Datavision.



462 basis points is still a huge spread, indicating that substantial risk of default remains priced by the market, but, as shown by the CDS spread chart below, it was a record drop. This comes as BP shares have rallied on news the company would suspend its dividend and set up a $20 billion escrow account for potential U.S. legal claims.

Can’t see the chart? Look for it here.

