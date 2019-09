Oof!



BP (BP) CEO Tony Hayward seriously told UK’s The Guardian (via Mediaite):

“The Gulf of Mexico is a very big ocean. The amount of volume of oil and dispersant we are putting into it is tiny in relation to the total water volume.”

So, so stupid.

