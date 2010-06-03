BP CEO Tony Hayward Apologizes For His Idiotic Statement: "I'd Like My Life Back"

BP CEO Tony Hayward apologized the day after offending many by saying: “I’m sorry. We’re sorry for the massive disruption it’s caused their lives. There’s no one who wants this over more than I do. I’d like my life back.“



His apology (for yesterday’s apology) via Facebook: “I made a hurtful and thoughtless comment on Sunday when I said that “I wanted my life back.” When I read that recently, I was appalled. I apologise, especially to the families of the 11 men who lost their lives in this tragic accident. Those words don’t represent how I feel about this tragedy, and certainly don’t represent the hearts of the people of BP – many of whom live and work in the Gulf – who are doing everything they can to make things right. My first priority is doing all we can to restore the lives of the people of the Gulf region and their families – to restore their lives, not mine.”

BP has stumbled through numerous PR glitches, including an insensitive tweet which they attributed to a hacker. Of course these mistakes aren’t the ones that matter.

