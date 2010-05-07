BP Ready To Try Untested "Top Kill" Method To Stop The Leak

Photo: US Air Force

As the wreckage of Deepwater Horizon continues to spew crude oil into the ocean, executives at BP plc (BP) are scrambling to find a fix for the leak.

BP’s CEO Tony Hayward said the company will soon attempt what’s known as a “top kill” procedure. It involves pumping heavy fluids into the well in an effort to stop the flow of the oil, according to WDSU. An underwater robot would then seal the well off to prevent further leakage. But it gets even more complicated:In an odd twist, the possible fix would use the blowout preventer that may have failed April 20 when a sudden burst of high-pressure hydrocarbons apparently blew out from the well and up to the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig, triggering a fire and explosion that killed 11 workers. The method has been used before to seal wells after blowouts on land, but has not been tried at the depths of the Macondo well on which the Deepwater Horizon was working.



Whatever the case, BP better come up with a fix sooner rather than later.

