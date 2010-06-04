BP CEO Tony Hayward Gives Update, Still No Solution, May Try "Top Kill In Reverse"





BP CEO Tony Hayward gave a positive spin on what the Coast Guard said earlier, that BP has cut off the broken riser but was forced to do it with the imprecise shear method.

“We made a very important step in being able to cut away the riser… Next 12-to-24 hours will give us an indication of how successful this operation has been.”

Hayward dropped some of the exact same lines Obama used last week: “BP will be here for a very long time. We recognise this is just the beginning.” He says BP will be here after the media, coast guard, etc. are all gone.

Next comes “Top Kill in reverse,” Hayward says. This involves something along the lines of pumping oil, not mud, through the pipe.

Hayward splits after several brief questions, saying he has to go.



