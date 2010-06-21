BP CDS Activity Continues To Surge

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill remains the central catalyst to movements in the CDS markets. BP has seen its activity continue to rise since the start of the spill, but other companies involved in the spill, like Anadarko and Transocean, have seen the amount of activity in their CDS decrease.



From CMA Datavision:

From CMA Datavision (note Spanish bank BBVA, also seeing declining activity):

