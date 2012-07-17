Nashville Man Charged $84,522.24 For Less Than 10 Gallons Of Gas

Photo: NewsChannel5

Ray Crocket was shocked when he got hit with a $84,522.24 prepaid debit charge last week for 10 gallons of gas, reports ABC. He wasn’t alone.



Fifteen other customers who’d filled up at Mapco stations around Nashville, Tenn. experienced the same problem in the last 10 days or so. After doing a little digging, NewsChannel5 found out that three customers had been charged $227,000 for less than 20 gallons of gas.

BP, who owns the mini-convenience stores, blamed the glitch on its debit card system and said the error was being fixed. But customers like Crocket had a hard time reversing the charges with their banks, according to ABC.

Crocket, who lives in Nashville, pre-paid for $30 worth of gas, but only learned of the five-figure bill when he tried to buy lunch and his card was denied. He couldn’t access his online Citibank account for days, and the issue wasn’t resolved until Thursday when Citi issued a credit and vowed to keep a closer watch on his account.

Mapco isn’t the first gas station to overcharge customers. Last week, a Reddit user posted a screenshot of his girlfriend’s banking transactions online that showed she’d been slapped with a $58,278.35 bill after filling up.

