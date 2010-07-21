BP Begins Fire Sale With $7 Billion In North American And Egyptian Assets Going To Apache

BP has sold $7 billion in assets to Apache, according to CNBC.



That sale includes assets in Egypt and North America. Almost half the deal is from natural gas assets in Western Canada, according to CTV.

The deal will make up a part of the announced $10 billion BP is trying to raise to backstop its financial position as it deals with the fallout from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

Additional sales are expected soon, specifically of assets in Pakistan and Vietnam.

9 charts that paint a surprisingly bright future for BP >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.