AFP has reported that BP just fired the ‘junk shot’, which is a combination of materials meant to help stop up the leak, in addition to the drilling mud already used, in order to help prepare for the final ‘top kill’ cementing of the leak according to Bloomberg.Thing is, we can’t confirm this yet, but as we had understood the situation, we thought the junk shot was meant to be used if the top kill looked like it was having trouble.



In pre-market trading, BP shares are lower than where they closed yesterday in the U.S., and have been sliding slightly over the last hour. They are now at about $43.62.

UPDATE 7:56AM: Bloomberg has reported that the junk shot was part of the plan all along, and that we don’t yet know if the junk shot was successful, yet BP has enough materials for more than one shot. Apparently the junk shot is meant to help the drilling mud gum up and plug the leak so that the leak can then be cemented. BP shares are edging up in the pre-market to $46.80.

Live footage can be found via the response site here.

