BP Admits It Pressured UK Government Over Prisoner Transfer

From the time the Lockerbie bomber, Abdel Baset al-Megrahi, was freed reports have surfaced connecting the release to a Libyan oil deal. BP now admits to pressuring the government to hurry along a prison transfer, but won’t say it was specifically thinking about al-Megrahi.



This looks like an epic non-denial, denial:

LONDON (AP) — Oil company BP PLC says it expressed concern to the British government about slow progress in brokering a prisoner transfer deal with Libya but did not raise the case of the Lockerbie bomber.

Scotland’s release of Abdel Baset al-Megrahi last month because he has terminal prostate cancer has triggered questions about whether oil deals had a role in pressuring authorities to make such a decision.

BP says it raised concerns in 2007 that slow progress on the prisoner transfer agreement could affect an exploration deal it had signed with Libya earlier that year.

But the company says it did not bring up al-Megrahi’s case and was “fully aware that this was solely a matter for the Scottish Executive and not the U.K. authorities.”

