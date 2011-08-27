BP Accidentally Kills A Polar Bear

Photo: Susanne Miller/USFWS via Flickr

BP’s latest PR disaster took place on an Alaska oil field.A female polar bear was shot to death despite measures meant to prevent fatality.



According to Daily Mail, BP said a Purcell security contractor had spotted the bear near an employee area. When he honked his car horn and flashed the light, the bear refused to leave. Then he shot at the bear with a gun that he supposedly thought was loaded with non-fatal “beanbags.” Instead it was loaded with with pyrotechnic “cracker” shellers.

Shot on Aug. 3, the bear died of injuries 8 days later.

A spokesman for the company said: ‘This is not the outcome intended and we feel very bad that this incident has occurred.’

The company recorded 541 polar bear sightings between 2005 and 2010, or which 159 required some “hazing.”

