BP: We're planning for $60 oil

BP said it would adjust its “financial framework” as it prepares for an era of cut-price oil, targeting $US60 a barrel for 2017.

The oil price has stayed mostly below $US50 a barrel this quarter, falling from $US100 last year. BP said it would cut costs by as much as $US6 billion (£3.9 billion) by 2017, as it released its third-quarter results on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said: “BP has successfully adapted to changing circumstances many times in its history and, in a hard time for the entire industry, I believe we will once again successfully take on today’s challenges,”

BP reported third quarter profit of $US1.8 billion. That’s less than the $US3 billion a year earlier but higher than market estimates of $US1.2 billion.

The company has been hit with a $US20 billion bill to settle claims against it in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, along with low oil prices caused by oversupply and shrinking economic growth in emerging market economies such as China.

The stock is up on the news at the London market open:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.