Bozoma Saint John is joining Netflix as its new CMO, exiting Endeavour

Bozoma Saint John

Endeavour CMO Bozoma Saint John is leaving to become Netflix’s head of marketing, the streaming company confirmed on Tuesday.

She’ll replace Jackie Lee-Joe, who joined Netflix in July 2019 from BBC Studios.

Before Endeavour, Saint John had recently worked at both Uber and Apple.

“I’m thrilled to join Netflix, especially at a time when storytelling is critical to our global, societal well-being,” Saint John said in a statement. “I feel honoured to contribute my experience to an already dynamic legacy, and to continue driving engagement in the future.”

Saint John, a former Apple Music marketing exec who has also worked as Uber’s chief brand officer, joined Endeavour in 2018. Endeavour is the parent company of Hollywood talent agency WME. Saint John went to Uber in 2017 as the company dealt with the scandals that forced former CEO Travis Kalanick to resign.

“Bozoma Saint John is an exceptional marketer who understands how to drive conversations around popular culture better than almost anyone,” Netflix content boss Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “As we bring more great stories to our members around the world, she’ll define and lead our next exciting phase of creativity and connection with consumers.”

Saint John’s predecessor, Lee-Joe, leaves after less than a year on the job. During her time at Netflix, Lee-Joe spearheaded marketing strategies behind Netflix original movies “The Irishman,” which was nominated for the Oscar for best picture, and “6 Underground.”

Netflix spent $US2.65 billion on marketing in 2019 and $US2.37 billion in 2018.

