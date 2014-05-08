California High School Cracks Down On Boys Using 'NFL-Style Draft' To Rate And Choose Dates For Prom

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A principal at a Southern California high school is cracking down on a student tradition called “prom draft” that involves male students ranking female students and then selecting a date from the favoured pool.

The Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/QawExJ) reported Tuesday that Corona del Mar High principal Kathy Scott sent parents an email about the NFL-style draft over the weekend.

The long-standing tradition is not affiliated with the school and has operated mostly in secrecy.

Male students draw draft picks in a lottery but can pay to improve their draft number so they can pick the date of their choice.

Scott says it’s not acceptable to objectify students.

Students had been posting on Twitter about the draft for the June 7 prom, but the posts have been removed.

