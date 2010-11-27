Teenage Boys Survived For Two Months On Rainwater, Coconuts And Raw Birds

Photo: AP

Three teenage boys who were presumed dead, somehow managed to survive for nearly two months lost at sea by eating coconuts and a raw seabird, the Daily News reports.The families of the three boys, who are from New Zealand, had already held memorial services for the teenagers after they went missing on October 5th.



On Wednesday a tuna boat saw a tiny aluminium dinghy floating in the Pacific Ocean, northeast of Fiji. The boys had been attempting to row their boat between two islands off the coast of New Zealand.

