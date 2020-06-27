A 5-year-old raised more than $1,300 running a lemonade stand for a firefighter who was shot at a Missouri Applebee's

St. Charles County Police Department The St. Charles County Police Department stopped by to buy lemonade from a 5-year-old boy raising money for an injured firefighter.

Cooper Wallweber, 5, was heartbroken when he learned of a triple shooting at a Missouri Applebee’s restaurant on Monday.

One person was killed and two others, including a firefighter, were injured in the shooting.

Cooper decided to raise money for the firefighter by running a lemonade. It raised over $US1,300.

A 5-year-old Missouri boy held a lemonade stand to raise money for a local firefighter who was injured in a triple shooting on Monday.

Cooper Wallweber, of St. Peters, was heartbroken when he learned about the violent attack and wanted to do something to help, he told KMOV 4.

He decided to dedicate the stand to off-duty Kinloch firefighter Arlydia Bufford, who was critically injured.

“She got shot really bad and was in the hospital,” Cooper told the station.

With help from his big sister, Olivia, they set out to sell lemonade for two hours on Thursday, but demand was so high that they ended up in keeping the stand open for six hours, she told KMOV.

“It was like we were a drive-thru service,” Olivia told KMOV. “We had six officers come out, two ambulances, two fire trucks, another truck as we were leaving.”

Cooper’s whole family was devastated to learn about the Applebee’s shooting. Initially, the siblings were going to run the stand to raise money for new shoes, but they opted instead to donate the money to Bufford’s family.

On Monday, a 28-year-old man opened fire in the restaurant just before 9:30 p.m., according to the Associated Press.

After leaving the restaurant, Courtney Demond Washington returned and shot two women sitting at a table, killing 46-year-old Kimberly Ratliff-Penton, police said.

Then he walked over to a different booth and shot Bufford in the head, critically injuring her, the AP reported.

Bufford, 20, was eating dinner with co-workers after finishing an EMT class when she was shot.

Olivia posted on Facebook that the stand raised $US1,307 on Thursday. She plans on giving the money to Bufford’s mother in person, according to KMOV.

