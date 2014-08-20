Boys Learn More About Money Than Girls

Research has repeatedly shown that women manage a good deal of the money in the United States.

It would make sense, then, that girls are raised to be at least as excited, confident, and well-informed about money as boys.

But according to T. Rowe Price’s 2014 Parents, Kids, And Money Survey, that isn’t always the case. The sixth annual survey asked 1,000 parents of kids ages 8-14 and over 900 kids in that same age range about their financial knowledge, attitudes, and behaviours.

Here’s some of what they found:

Only about half of children recall having regular conversations about financial goals with their parents, and parents are talking to more boys than girls.

Unsurprisingly, then, more boys than girls feel that they’re “extremely” smart about money.

Their parents agree that more boys know the value of a dollar than girls, although they’re more confident in their kids’ knowledge of money than the kids themselves.

The fact that twice as many of these boys have credit cards is likely related to this confidence.

More boys than girls are aware that their parents are saving for their college education, which probably has something to do with those family financial conversations.

The fact that boys outperform girls in every one of these measures undoubtedly comes back to the first chart: Parents are talking about money to their sons more than their daughters, and their kids’ financial confidence reflects those conversations.

If you want to teach your kids — of either sex — about money, T. Rowe Price established Money Confident Kids, a program meant to teach the next generation the basics of personal finance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.