What Happened When A Bunch Of Young Boys Were Told To Hit A Girl

Caroline Moss

What happens when you ask young boys to hit young girls?

An Italian media company called Fanpage.it created this video.

First, viewers are introduced to a gaggle of adorable little Italian kids, ranging from 7 to 12 years old.

Screen Shot 2015 01 06 at 8.08.22 AMYouTube

The children are asked by the filmmaker what they want to be when they grow up.

Their answers vary:

Screen Shot 2015 01 06 at 8.08.53 AMYouTube
Screen Shot 2015 01 06 at 8.09.00 AMYouTube

And why they want to be those things. 

Then the boys are introduced to Martina, who captures all of their hearts. She charms the boys — they all exclaim how much they love her hair and her smile. One even wants to know if he can be her boyfriend.

Screen Shot 2015 01 06 at 8.10.22 AMYouTube

The filmmaker encourages the boys to make funny faces at Martina to try to make her laugh. Then he tells them to caress her (with the language barrier, this was more like giving a friendly hug).

Screen Shot 2015 01 06 at 8.09.45 AMYouTube

Then the video took a turn.

“Slap her!” the boys were told. The boys were silent in their reactions. The filmmaker pushed them.

“Come on!”

Screen Shot 2015 01 06 at 8.11.17 AMYouTube

Then, one by one, they all decide the same thing.

NO2YouTube
NO3YouTube
NOYouTube

Citing many reasons:

Screen Shot 2015 01 06 at 8.13.32 AMYouTube
Screen Shot 2015 01 06 at 8.13.03 AMYouTube

And then there was perhaps the sweetest answer:

Screen Shot 2015 01 06 at 8.13.22 AMYouTube

The social experiment was created to show that both violence and pacifism could be taught at a young age.

To watch the full video, click here (or view below):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.