There Will Be A Semi-Sequel To This Year's Best-Reviewed Movie 'Boyhood'

“Boyhood” was one of the year’s mostwidely acclaimed films. The groundbreaking movie, shot over the course of 12 years, followed one boy (Ellar Coltrane) as he struggled with growing up.

Director Richard Linklater recently wrapped his next movie, and it is a semi-sequel to 1993’s “Dazed and Confused” as well as a follow-up to his beloved “Boyhood.”

In fact, Linklater told Creative Screenwriting (via Vulture) that the film, called “That’s What I’m Talking About,” may have more to do with “Boyhood” than “Dazed and Confused” — even if he previously called the film “a spiritual sequel” to “Dazed and Confused.” He said:

[…] it has nothing to do with “Dazed and Confused” other than it would be set four years later, when one of the younger characters went off to college. It’s a party film. It’s really about the beginning of school, not the end of the school year. I guess personally or autobiographically it’s kind of in that realm, but it’s also a continuation of “Boyhood,” believe it or not. I don’t know if one film can be a sequel to two different movies, but it begins right where “Boyhood” ends with a guy showing up at college and meeting his new roommates and a girl. It overlaps with the end of “Boyhood.”

“Boyhood” was one of this year’s best-reviewed movies, as well as a box-office success. The film, which also starred Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette, currently leads the Golden Globe nominations with five nods including Best Picture and Best Director.

