This Low-Budget Movie That Took Over A Decade To Make Crushed It At The Box Office

Audiences went out in droves to see the little indie movie “Boyhood” this weekend.

The IFC film, which cost $US2.4 million and took director Richard Linklater 12 years to make, made $US359,000 upon debut.

While that may not sound like a lot, the movie only played in five movie theatres over the weekend in both New York City and Los Angeles, putting its intake per theatre at $US71,800.

In comparison, “Snowpiercer,” another indie film we recently wrote about, performed debuted in eight theatres earning $US171,187 or approximately $US21,398 per theatre.

The only other indie film to have a better opening weekend this year was Wes Andersen’s brilliant “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” That movie, starring Ralph Fiennes, took in a massive $US811,166 opening weekend from four theatres. That’s an average of $US202,792 per screen.

“Boyhood” will expand into more theatres over the next few weeks.

