This Low-Budget Movie That Took Over A Decade To Make Crushed It At The Box Office

Kirsten Acuna
Boyhood SundanceSundance Institute

Audiences went out in droves to see the little indie movie “Boyhood” this weekend.

The IFC film, which cost $US2.4 million and took director Richard Linklater 12 years to make, made $US359,000 upon debut.

While that may not sound like a lot, the movie only played in five movie theatres over the weekend in both New York City and Los Angeles, putting its intake per theatre at $US71,800.

In comparison, “Snowpiercer,” another indie film we recently wrote about, performed debuted in eight theatres earning $US171,187 or approximately $US21,398 per theatre.

The only other indie film to have a better opening weekend this year was Wes Andersen’s brilliant “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” That movie, starring Ralph Fiennes, took in a massive $US811,166 opening weekend from four theatres. That’s an average of $US202,792 per screen.

“Boyhood” will expand into more theatres over the next few weeks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.