We Are In Awe Of This Elaborate Lip-Dub Marriage Proposal Video Gone Viral

Men around the country will either loathe or be inspired by Isaac Lamb—because he just set the bar for creative marriage proposals pretty high.



Last Wednesday, Lamb gathered more than 60 friends and family to organise a surprise lip-dub proposal of Bruno Mars’ “Marry Me” to his girlfriend, Amy Frankel.

The video subsequently went viral on YouTube, being watched more than 5 million times.

This may just top the viral video of Jill Peterson and Kevin Heinz‘ wedding party dancing to Chris Brown’s “Forever.”

Watch the scene unfold below:

