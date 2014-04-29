Warriors Coach Mark Jackson Says Fans Shouldn't Show Up To Clippers-Warriors Game 5

Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson says fans shouldn’t go to Game 5 of the Clippers-Warriors series to protest Donald Sterling’s alleged racist comments.

“I believe if it was me, I wouldn’t come to the game. I believe the fans, the loudest statement that they can make as fans is to not show up to the game,” he told the Associated Press.

Game 5 is the first game in Los Angeles since the tape of Sterling allegedly making racist comments to his ex-girlfriend went public.

Jackson said on Sunday that he wouldn’t work for the Clippers as long as Sterling was the owner. On Monday he told the AP that fans “cannot allow someone with these feelings to profit.”

The Clippers staged a silent protest of Sterling’s comments on Sunday, refusing to wear their warmup jackets and turning their shirts inside out. On ABC, Jalen Rose urged Clippers fans to do the same on Tuesday night — which sounds like a more realistic form of protest than an organised fan boycott.

