A boy with a neurodegenerative condition gets asked to prom in the most amazing way

Video of a high school girl’s act of kindness is going viral. Vee Nguyen invited Ben Davis to prom in front of her entire school. According to the Detroit Free Press, Davis has a neurodegenerative condition that affects his body’s muscular functions.

The video has more than 3 million views on Facebook.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

