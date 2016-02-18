A boy with a neurodegenerative condition gets asked to prom in the most amazing way

Video of a high school girl’s act of kindness is going viral. Vee Nguyen invited Ben Davis to prom in front of her entire school. According to the Detroit Free Press, Davis has a neurodegenerative condition that affects his body’s muscular functions.
The video has more than 3 million views on Facebook.
Story and editing by A.C. Fowler
