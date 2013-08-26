8-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Shoots And Kills His Grandmother After Playing Violent Video Game

CNN The home where the shooting took place.

An 8-year-old boy allegedly

shot and killed his grandmother Thursday eveningafter playing the “Grand Theft Auto” video game, CNN reports.

Marie Smothers, 87, was pronounced dead inside her Slaughter, La. mobile home with a gunshot wound to the head. Police initially thought the shooting was an accident, but now believe it was intentional.

“Although a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, investigators have learned that the juvenile suspect was playing a video game on the Play Station III, ‘Grand Theft Auto IV,’ a realistic game that has been associated with encouraging violence and awards points to players for killing people, just minutes before the homicide occurred,” read the press release provided to CNN.

Although police associated the killing with the video game, questions remain over the .38 calibre handgun used, which belonged to Smothers.

“Where did she have the gun, where did he see the gun, was it in his eyesight? That’s the thought that goes through my head,” neighbour Johnnie Scott told WBRZ.

Children under 10 are exempt from criminal responsibility in Louisiana, so the boy will not face any charges.

The rated-mature “Grand Theft Auto” series ranks among the most popular video games ever. The game is set in fictional cities, with the player encouraged to steal cars, shoot people, and earn points as they move up the criminal ladder.

