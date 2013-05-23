The Boy Scouts Are About To Vote On Allowing Gay Members

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America will convene a two-day meeting of 1,400 local leaders to consider changing its long-standing ban on openly gay boys in the scouting movement.



Officials of the Irving, Texas-based organisation are scheduled Wednesday to open the first of the ballots cast on whether to allow homosexual Boy Scouts. Scouting officials propose allowing openly gay Scouts but retaining the ban on gay adult Scout leaders.

The final vote is scheduled for Thursday in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Grapevine.

Some conservatives have denounced the proposal, saying the Scouts’ traditions would be undermined by the presence of openly gay youth. Gay-rights supporters have welcomed the proposed change as a positive first step but want the BSA to lift the ban on gay adults as well.

