12-year-old boy trips in a museum, breaks his fall on a 350-year-old painting worth $2.1 million

Amanda Macias
Trips in museum boysPlay GIFYoutube/Amanda Macias/Business Insider

Over the weekend a 12-year-old Taiwanese boy tripped over himself and accidentally punched a fist-sized hole in an extremely valuable painting, Focus Taiwan reports.

According to exhibition director Sun Chi-hsuan, the 350-year-old Paolo Porpora oil painting entitled “Flowers” is valued at $US1.5 million ($2.1 million) and will now undergo restoration in Italy.

Italian artist Porpora, who is best known for his baroque-style depictions of fruit and flowers, painted the 78-inch tall canvas in the 17th century.

Here’s the painting:

Flowers oil paintingTST Art of Discovery Co

And here’s a close up of the damage on the lower right side:

Flowers oil painting damageTST Art of Discovery Co

Fortunately, the work is insured and the boy’s family will not be asked to assist in the restoration fees, Focus Taiwanreports.

As the Guardian notes, “the boy joins a short, cringing list of art fumblers. In 2006, a man tripped over his shoelace in the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge in the UK and smashed three 300-year-old Chinese vases. In 2010, a woman at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art fell into a Picasso, causing a 15 cm (6 inch) tear.”

Last year, a man was sentenced to six years in prison after punching a hole through a $US12.5 million Claude Monet painting in Dublin.

Here is the full video:

