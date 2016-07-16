A 12-year-old boy who was shielded by Dallas police officers tells Obama he wants to become a cop

ABC Jermar is going to make a great cop.

Shetamia Taylor and her sons were protected by Dallas police officers after a sniper opened fire July 7.

One of her sons, Jermar, has decided that he wants to become a cop when he grows up.

During a town hall with President Barack Obama for ABC News, Jermar, 12, stood up to tell the president why he decided to become an officer in the future.

“The reason I wanted to be a police officer is that I wanna try to make this world a better place as much as I can,” he said. “I wanna tell kids and adults that not all police officers are bad. Some police officers make mistakes.”

Obama told Jamar that he will make an “outstanding police officer.”

In an earlier interview with ABC News, Shetamia spoke about the shooting. She was running with her sons when she was shot in the leg.

“The officer got on top of me and covered me and my son … They stayed there with us, and I saw another officer get shot in front of me,” she said through tears.

Though Shetamia was not at the town hall, Obama said that he had met her and her husband after meeting the families of the five slain police officers.

