11-Year-Old Boy Sentenced For Plotting To Kill His 5th Grade Classmate

Colville, Wash., boy, 11, sentenced to 3-4 years in juvenile detention for plot to kill girl

COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — A judge in northeastern Washington has sentenced an 11-year-old boy to three to four years in juvenile detention for plotting to kill a girl in his fifth-grade class.

The boy was convicted last month of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The Spokesman-Review reports (http://is.gd/w5iTVt) that Stevens County Superior Court Judge Allen Nielson called the boy’s actions “a brazen crime.” The judge said Wednesday he found cause for an extended sentence.

After a lengthy hearing, the judge said the boy’s actions after the plot was discovered amounted to a “shrewd effort” to pin evidence on his co-defendant, a 10-year-old male classmate who earlier pleaded guilty.

Fort Colville Elementary School staff seized a handgun, an ammunition clip and a knife from the 10-year-old’s backpack on Feb. 7. A fourth-grader saw one of the boys playing with the knife on a school bus and told a school worker.

