Boy, Now You Know Why Everyone's Going Crazy For The Swiss Franc

In case you hadn’t heard, the Swiss Franc has been on a wild surge.



On its face, you wouldn’t think that in a time of deep jitters, a country with a gigantic banking sector would be such a safe-haven, but so it is.

And the latest World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Survey really emphasises how good the country has it.

First of all, the country ranks #1 in overall competitiveness, but even breaking it down, this country is just awesome!

Here are some other key rankings:

Property rights: #1

Intellectual property protection: #4

Police service: #6

Cooperation of labour-employer relations: #2

Brain drain: #1

Internet bandwidth #9

Seriously, it just goes on and on.

