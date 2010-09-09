Boy, Now You Know Why Everyone's Going Crazy For The Swiss Franc

In case you hadn’t heard, the Swiss Franc has been on a wild surge.
On its face, you wouldn’t think that in a time of deep jitters, a country with a gigantic banking sector would be such a safe-haven, but so it is.
And the latest World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Survey really emphasises how good the country has it.
First of all, the country ranks #1 in overall competitiveness, but even breaking it down, this country is just awesome!
Here are some other key rankings:
- Property rights: #1
- Intellectual property protection: #4
- Police service: #6
- Cooperation of labour-employer relations: #2
- Brain drain: #1
- Internet bandwidth #9
Seriously, it just goes on and on.
