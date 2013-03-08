Woman To Pay Fine After Sending Son Named 'Jihad' To School With 'I Am A Bomb' Shirt

Photo: VISO Trailers / YouTube

If there’s one person in the room who can’t call himself “the bomb” without freaking people out, it’s the guy named “Jihad.”In this case it was a 3-year-old boy.



Jihad showed up at his school in Sorgues, France wearing a shirt that read “je suis une bombe” [I am a bomb] according to Le Parisen.

If that weren’t enough, the back of the shirt read: “Jihad né le 11 September” [Jihad was born on September 11].

The boy’s mother, Boucha Bagour, recently appeared in court French site The Local reports:

Prosecutors at a criminal court in Avignon on Wednesday demanded a €1,000 fine be imposed against the 34 year-old mother Bouchra Bagour and a €3,000 penalty against her brother Zeyad for the offence of “glorifying a crime.”

Bagour defended herself, saying: “For me, this is the name of my son and his date of birth.”

Jihad is not an uncommon name in the Muslim world. Bagour also said she thought it was funny.

It may be a bit too soon, however, in the eyes of administrators and authorities, who saw the stunt as an obvious reference to the 2001 terrorist attacks.

