WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Cast Of 'Boy Meets World'

It’s been 20 years since Mr. Feeny was the gang’s sixth grade teacher, 15 since he was their high school principal, and 10 since he was their college professor.



And 10 years since he we last saw him pop up from behind the fence to offer up some pearls of wisdom.

Sigh.

If you grew up in the ’90s, you probably miss “Boy Meets World.”

It may be over a decade since the hit show left the air, but Topanga and Cory really never left our hearts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.