Heartwarming security footage shows a little boy regularly sneaking into a garage to hug his neighbour's dog

Facebook/Hallie Breaux Mallet Security footage posted to Facebook by Hallie Breaux Mallet.

It’s the world’s most adorable case of breaking and entering: Two weeks ago, Hollie Breaux Mallet posted a video on Facebook showing a boy running into her garage, hugging her dog Dutchess, then running away, apparently afraid he’d be caught in the act.

Apparently, the boy did this quite regularly, and Mallet just wanted to identify him to let him know that he could stay and play.

Here’s the original post:



Commenters on the video helped identify the young boy as a neighbour named Josh. His mother, Ginger Clement Breaux, soon posted an update in the comments section:

“Josh talks about your dog all the time! Every time we pass he looks to see if she was sitting where he could see her. Just didn’t know he was doing things like this,” she wrote. “He turned ten shades of red when I told him to watch a video that I found!”

“Mystery solved,” Mallet commented, after the boy had been named. “Hope this sweet little boy Josh continues to come play and love up on Dutchess! Can’t believe all the views this post has received, so glad to have captured this sweetness!”

