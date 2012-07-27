A Bird Crashed Into A Boy Riding The Fastest Roller Coaster In North America

Photo: Six Flags

Fox NY is reporting that a boy was minorly injured while riding a roller coaster at a New Jersey Six Flags.As the train for Kingda Ka returned to the station, a bird collided with the boy’s face.



According to Six Flags’ website, Kingda Ka is “the tallest coaster in the World, fastest in North America.”

Accidents on amusement park rides are very rare but not unheard of.

