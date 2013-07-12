Father And Son Arrested For Allegedly Lighting A 7-Year-Old Boy On Fire And Filming It On A Cell Phone

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a western Pennsylvania man is facing charges for allegedly dousing a 7-year-old boy with flammable liquid and then letting his own son set the child on fire.



30-five-year-old Edward B. Myers of Saxonburg allegedly used his mobile phone to film the May 25 attack on his girlfriend’s son. The Butler Eagle (http://bit.ly/18a4V4Y ) reports that Myers was arraigned Wednesday on aggravated assault and other charges.

The unidentified boy needed hospital treatment for third-degree burns on his face and chest, and welts on his forehead.

Saxonburg Police Chief Joe Beachem says Myers’ 15-year-old son is also facing charges in juvenile court.

Myers is being held at the Butler County jail, unable to make $250,000 cash bond. No attorney was listed on court papers.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 16.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

