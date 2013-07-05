Boy Dies After Getting Run Over By A Float At 4th Of July Parade

A young Oklahoma boy has died after falling off a float at a 4th of July parade.



The boy was run over by the float after he fell off of it. Local Oklahoma City news station KFOR reports that the float was being driven by the boy’s father. His identity has not been released.

News outlets place the boy’s age at 7 or 8 years old.

After the boy fell off the float, his father and a nurse who was riding in a car behind the float rushed to his aid to perform CPR, CNN reports. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The float was reportedly for a martial arts group.

