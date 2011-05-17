BOY Did George Soros Cut His Gold Position

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It was recently reported that George Soros was dumping gold.Was he ever.



In the latest 13-F from Soros’ shop, the SPDR Gold Trust clocks in at just 49,400 shares.

Last quarter, he had 4.7 million shares of the ETF.

Granted, this is just his long equity book, and we don’t know how else he might be playing gold, but that’s an eye popper.

He still has some shares of various other gold companies, but no particularly violent moves to make up for that.

