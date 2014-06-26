Boy, 7, Dies At Victorian Ski Resort, Buried By Snowfall

Mt Buller. Source: Facebook

A 7-year-old boy died after being buried under snow at the Victorian ski resort of Mount Buller.

The boy, from Roxburgh Park, north of Melbourne, was reported missing by his family just before 5pm last night. Police, resort staff and the ski patrol conducted an extensive search before he was found unconscious, covered in snow, by a ski patrol shortly after 6.30pm. He was buried by snow that fell from the roof of a building.

More than a metre of snow has fallen at Australian ski resorts over the last 48 hours.

He was taken to a near-by medical centre where he later died.

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

