An 11-year-old boy was accidentally stabbed in foot by haunted house worker in Ohio, reports say

An 11-year-old boy was accidentally stabbed by a haunted house worker in Ohio, local reports say.

The boy did not suffer from severe injuries with just a minor cut on his toe.

The haunted house actor told police the incident was an accident, WKYC reported.

An 11-year-old boy was accidentally stabbed with a knife by a haunted house actor in Berea, Ohio, last weekend.

Local police said the incident occurred on Saturday, September 18th, around 8 p.m, when the boy was walking through the 7 Floors of Hell Haunted House at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, according to WKYC.

While inside the haunted house, the actor tried to scrape the ground near the boy’s feet with a bowie knife in an attempt to scare him but ended up accidentally stabbing his shoe, Cleveland.com reported.

The outlet noted that the employer gave workers fake knives, but the actor decided not to use the prop.

In a 911 call obtained by WKYC, the boy’s mother said: “One of the workers is walking around with a real knife, and my son was stabbed. It’s not bleeding bad…the knife is very rusty and doesn’t look sanitary.”

The victim did not suffer from severe injuries with just a minor cut on his toe. According to Cleveland.com, the staff at the haunted house helped treat the cut, and the boy’s family declined to go to the hospital.

After the incident, the boy continued to walk through the haunted house.

The actor told police that it was unintentional and that bringing the knife from his house was “not a good idea,” according to WKYC-TV. The news station reported that authorities s took the knife, and charges have not been filed.