Stop Waiting For Google Music And Stream From Dropbox Instead

We were pretty impressed with Google Music when we tried it out last week. But since it’s in a limited Beta right now, most people are left out.For iPhone owners, there’s BoxyTunes. It’s a neat app that lets you stream music stored in your Dropbox account to your iPhone or iPad.



You can also push your music to your Apple TV using AirPlay, which makes the app a great option if you want to pump your online music into your living room.

And if you’re worried about your music’s organisation in Dropbox, BoxyTunes allows you to make playlists.

The app is definitely worth a try if you have a big DropBox account where you keep a lot of music. Download it from the App Store for $0.99.

