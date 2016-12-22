This couple couldn't afford to live in San Francisco, so they're building tiny homes made from shipping containers

In 2014, Heather Stewart and Luke Iseman could no longer justify spending $2,200 a month on rent in San Francisco. Fed up with the housing market, they bought a shipping container online for $2,300, had it delivered to a vacant parking lot in the East Bay they leased, and converted it into a tiny house.

Their new home contained all the creature comforts of home in a 160-square-foot space, and cost next to nothing in utilities and maintenance.

Today, Stewart and Iseman have moved out of their original tiny home and act as the pseudo-landlords of Boxouse, a maker space where amateur builders and hobbyists can construct the tiny homes of their dreams. The couple also converts shipping containers into living spaces for outside buyers on the side.

They’re currently working on two new containers that will form their next home, living in the under-construction tiny homes in the warehouse while they do it. Let’s take a look inside.

This article originally appeared at Tech Insider. Follow Tech Insider on Facebook and Twitter. Copyright 2016.

Heather Stewart grew up running horse farms in almost every corner of the US. As an adult, she realised she still didn't know how to build anything. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider 'I was interested in alternative housing,' Stewart says. 'I don't want to be in debt for the next 60 years, and I also don't want to be in one place for the next 60 years.' Melia Robinson/Tech Insider When she saw the shipping container turned home her now partner, Luke Iseman, built five years ago, she knew she wanted one of her own. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Shipping containers make for ideal tiny houses because the moment they arrive, they're watertight and indestructible. They're meant, of course, to stack atop ships. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider In 2014, the couple left San Francisco's Mission District and rented a half-acre lot in West Oakland, where they planned to build their first container home. YouTube/Kirsten Dirksen Their first container looked like a college dorm room more than a classy tiny house, with its blue and orange IKEA furniture. YouTube/Kirsten Dirksen But the couple had bigger problems on their hands. They didn't file all the right permits to build and live on the lot, so the city eventually kicked them off it. YouTube/Kirsten Dirksen It was a blessing in disguise. They landed in a massive, sunlit warehouse in the East Bay where 18 containers and traditional tiny homes are now under construction. They build for themselves and buyers, and rent space to friends and other makers. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider 'We have a 3D printer and four forklifts,' Stewarts says, breaking into a smile. 'It's basically a building of toys.' Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Stewart's newest container is for personal use. Stretching 20 feet long and 8 feet wide, it has insulated walls, solar-powered electricity, and lots of natural light. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider She's in the process of installing bamboo flooring. When you're covering just 160 square feet, you can afford to splurge on materials. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Having a full-sized kitchen is the thing she misses most about living in a normal house, so Stewart is fashioning a kitchen counter out of redwood that she loves. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Eventually, the container will have a full bathroom with a shower and composting toilet. The basin currently doubles as a pantry for groceries and tools. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider 'Buying raw materials is generally more expensive than buying furniture from IKEA,' Stewart says. But it's worth it to have a space that reflects her style. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Down the hall, Iseman works on his very own container. It is the ultimate man cave. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider An electric movie-screen projector acts as a divider between the lofted bed and the rest of the container. Surround sound speakers hang on the wall. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Iseman, who advises hardware startups in the daytime, wrote code so he could issue commands to his Amazon Echo to turn the lights on and off. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider The bathroom is a rather 'open concept' design. An RV toilet and metal basin (which will eventually be a shower) sit across from the kitchen. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Iseman says working with his hands has made him more creative at work. 'I don't have good ideas if I'm sitting behind my computer,' he says. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider When I ask how the couple cooks meals while their new homes are under construction, Stewart laughs. 'The burrito truck,' she says. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Work on their homes has been delayed as they fill commission orders from other container buyers. 'The cobbler's son has no shoes, right?' Stewarts says. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Tiny houses are still illegal under county law, which bans living spaces under a certain square footage. Stewart and Iseman don't know where they will end up. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider One Boxouse tenant keeps ear plugs stocked. For now, they're content working day and night on containers in the confines of the warehouse. 'The fewer questions we ask, the better,' Iseman says. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

