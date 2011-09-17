7 Movies That MUST Bank Over $100 Million

Photo: IMDB

Movie ticket sales are down some 3.7% year-to-date, due to a slow first quarter when films like Mars Needs mums disappointed.However, a resurgent Hollywood should post nearly 9% year-over-year growth this holiday season on $2.78 billion in ticket sales.



So says Barclay’s analyst Anthony DiClemente, who is forecasting robust sales even as attendance is expected to fall to 1995 levels.

Hollywood has high hopes for a handful of blockbusters, which must perform in order for the industry to meet revenue targets.

Here are seven movies expected to gross over $100 million and the publicly-traded companies that are counting on them.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked Projected Gross: $130 million

Release Date: December 16, 2011

Distributing Studio: 20th Century Fox, a division of News Corp Source: Barclays Capital The Adventures of Tintin Projected Gross: $132 million

Release Date: December 23, 2011

Distributing Studio: Paramount Pictures, a division of Viacom Source: Barclays Capital Happy Feet Two Projected Gross: $144 million

Release Date: 11/18/11

Distributing Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures, a division of Time Warner Source: Barclays Capital The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Projected Gross: $153 million

Release Date: December 21, 2011

Distributing Studio: Sony Pictures, a division of Sony Corp. Source: Barclays Capital Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol Projected Gross: $154 million

Release Date: December 21, 2011

Distributing Studio: Paramount Pictures, a division of Viacom Source: Barclays Capital Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows Projected Gross: $175 million

Release Date: December 16, 2011

Distributing Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures, a division of Time Warner Source: Barclays Capital The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 Projected Gross: $275 million

Release Date: 11/18/11

Distributing Studio: Summit Entertainment Source: Barclays Capital Best Business Movies of All Time Now that you know what will do best at the box office this year, take a look at the films that make up Wall Street's curriculum.

