7 Movies That MUST Bank Over $100 Million

Movie ticket sales are down some 3.7% year-to-date, due to a slow first quarter when films like Mars Needs mums disappointed.However, a resurgent Hollywood should post nearly 9% year-over-year growth this holiday season on $2.78 billion in ticket sales.
So says Barclay’s analyst Anthony DiClemente, who is forecasting robust sales even as attendance is expected to fall to 1995 levels.
Hollywood has high hopes for a handful of blockbusters, which must perform in order for the industry to meet revenue targets.
Here are seven movies expected to gross over $100 million and the publicly-traded companies that are counting on them.
- Projected Gross: $130 million
- Release Date: December 16, 2011
- Distributing Studio: 20th Century Fox, a division of News Corp
Source: Barclays Capital
- Projected Gross: $132 million
- Release Date: December 23, 2011
- Distributing Studio: Paramount Pictures, a division of Viacom
Source: Barclays Capital
- Projected Gross: $144 million
- Release Date: 11/18/11
- Distributing Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures, a division of Time Warner
Source: Barclays Capital
- Projected Gross: $153 million
- Release Date: December 21, 2011
- Distributing Studio: Sony Pictures, a division of Sony Corp.
Source: Barclays Capital
- Projected Gross: $154 million
- Release Date: December 21, 2011
- Distributing Studio: Paramount Pictures, a division of Viacom
Source: Barclays Capital
- Projected Gross: $175 million
- Release Date: December 16, 2011
- Distributing Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures, a division of Time Warner
Source: Barclays Capital
- Projected Gross: $275 million
- Release Date: 11/18/11
- Distributing Studio: Summit Entertainment
Source: Barclays Capital
