7 Movies That MUST Bank Over $100 Million

Eric Platt
Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible

Photo: IMDB

Movie ticket sales are down some 3.7% year-to-date, due to a slow first quarter when films like Mars Needs mums disappointed.However, a resurgent Hollywood should post nearly 9% year-over-year growth this holiday season on $2.78 billion in ticket sales.

So says Barclay’s analyst Anthony DiClemente, who is forecasting robust sales even as attendance is expected to fall to 1995 levels.

Hollywood has high hopes for a handful of blockbusters, which must perform in order for the industry to meet revenue targets.

Here are seven movies expected to gross over $100 million and the publicly-traded companies that are counting on them.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

  • Projected Gross: $130 million
  • Release Date: December 16, 2011
  • Distributing Studio: 20th Century Fox, a division of News Corp

Source: Barclays Capital

The Adventures of Tintin

  • Projected Gross: $132 million
  • Release Date: December 23, 2011
  • Distributing Studio: Paramount Pictures, a division of Viacom

Source: Barclays Capital

Happy Feet Two

  • Projected Gross: $144 million
  • Release Date: 11/18/11
  • Distributing Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures, a division of Time Warner

Source: Barclays Capital

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

  • Projected Gross: $153 million
  • Release Date: December 21, 2011
  • Distributing Studio: Sony Pictures, a division of Sony Corp.

Source: Barclays Capital

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

  • Projected Gross: $154 million
  • Release Date: December 21, 2011
  • Distributing Studio: Paramount Pictures, a division of Viacom

Source: Barclays Capital

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

  • Projected Gross: $175 million
  • Release Date: December 16, 2011
  • Distributing Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures, a division of Time Warner

Source: Barclays Capital

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1

  • Projected Gross: $275 million
  • Release Date: 11/18/11
  • Distributing Studio: Summit Entertainment

Source: Barclays Capital

Best Business Movies of All Time

Now that you know what will do best at the box office this year, take a look at the films that make up Wall Street's curriculum.
Click here to see the best business movies >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.